iDevices adds Google Home/Assistant integration to control its entire smart home product line

Accessory maker iDevices is the latest to announce integration of Google Assistant with its lineup of connected home products, which were previously compatible with competing platforms, Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s HomeKit.

iDevices, the preeminent brand in the connected home industry, announces the compatibility of its connected home products and app with the Google Assistant. This announcement makes iDevices one of the first and few brands to offer compatibility across all three of the most popular smart home platforms; Apple HomeKit™, Amazon Alexa, and now the Google Assistant. Users can now control iDevices products with a simple command like “Ok Google, turn on the lights” to a Google Home voice-enabled speaker powered by the Google Assistant.

iDevices’ connected home product lineup includes various switches and outlets, a lightbulb socket adapter, and a thermostat. With Google Assistant support, users will be able to control the products using voice commands via any Google Home, Google Pixel or future voice-enabled Home speakers.

If you already own products from iDevices and a Google Home speaker or Pixel, you can enable support by downloading the iDevices Connected app and enabling assistant from the app’s settings. You can then enable the iDevices services from the Google Home app.

Earlier this month Google Home added support for a few other products as developers started bringing Assistant to desktops. With the introduction of iDevices today, Google Home currently supports “smart home” products from 18 brands, including: Nest, Philips, Samsung, Honeywell, Belkin, Osram, iHome, Lutron, and others. It also offers integration with other streaming video and audio devices and services. Google maintains a full list of partners on its website.