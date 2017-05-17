Watch the Google I/O 2017 Keynote here [Livestream]

Google I/O 2017 kicks off today, and while our own Stephen Hall, Abner Li, and Seth Weintraub will be in attendance to help bring everything the show offers right here to 9to5Google, you can also tune in live to today’s opening keynote!

The first Keynote of I/O is usually the place where Google makes all of its biggest reveals, and today, while we’re not expecting new smartphone hardware, we are expecting a ton of fun announcements.

That may include the first look at Google’s rumored standalone VR headset, some new Assistant hardware, and some new insight on Android O as well. The possibilities are endless, so be sure to let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments.

Today’s Keynote kicks off at 10am PST/1pm EST and you can livestream the entire talk on YouTube below. We’ll be brining everything we can from the show right here, so stay tuned, we’re in for quite a day!