This week’s top stories: Best of Google I/O ’17, a new unreleased Pixel Launcher, Android O, Google Home, Assistant, and much more

In this week’s top stories: Announcements from the Google I/O 2017 developer conference, hands-on with a new unreleased Pixel Launcher, Android O enter beta, Assistant and Google Home updates, and much more.

We go hands-on with an unreleased, redesigned Google Pixel Launcher at I/O as well as the Android O Dev Preview 2. We take a look at the latest Android in the Car integration versus Android Auto.HTC U 11 leaks in an early hands on. The 2017 Google Play Award winners are announced. And Google Photos gets an update alongside other notable app updates this week.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

