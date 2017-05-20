This week’s top stories: Best of Google I/O ’17, a new unreleased Pixel Launcher, Android O, Google Home, Assistant, and much more
In this week’s top stories: Announcements from the Google I/O 2017 developer conference, hands-on with a new unreleased Pixel Launcher, Android O enter beta, Assistant and Google Home updates, and much more.
We spent most of the week at Google I/O and not surprisingly announcements from the developer conference and opening keynote make up the majority of this week’s top stories. We gave you our roundup of everything Google announced this year, and some of the highlights including major updates for Google Home and Assistant, new payments features, Google Lens AI intelligence features, an Android O beta with Developer Preview 2, and Android TV and more. Google also announced plans to add automatic obstruction removal to the Pixel’s camera.
We go hands-on with an unreleased, redesigned Google Pixel Launcher at I/O as well as the Android O Dev Preview 2. We take a look at the latest Android in the Car integration versus Android Auto.HTC U 11 leaks in an early hands on. The 2017 Google Play Award winners are announced. And Google Photos gets an update alongside other notable app updates this week.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
Google I/O ’17:
- Watch the Google I/O 2017 Keynote here [Livestream]
- Google I/O 2017 roundup: Here’s everything Google announced this year [Updating]
- Google Home adding hands-free calling, proactive assistance, Bluetooth streaming
- Here’s everything new in Android O Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]
- Android O enters Beta Program with Developer Preview 2, adds Notification Dots, Autofill
- Gmail mobile apps get Inbox/Allo-style ‘Smart Reply’ feature with quick reply suggestions
- Google Lens adds visual AI intelligence and actions to Android, Assistant, more
- Actions on Google and keyboard support in Google Assistant beginning to rollout [Gallery]
- Google announces Payment API, Assistant payments, targeted Android Pay loyalty offers & more
- Google working on standalone VR headsets w/ HTC & Lenovo, features ‘WorldSense’ tracking
Android |
- Google bringing new UI to Android TV, 360-degree videos, Assistant integration coming later this year
- Google is adding automatic obstruction removal to the Pixel’s camera
- Android Go has a new Recents view as System UI aims to reduce latency, memory usage
- Android Cars at Google I/O 2017: Audi and Volvo bringing Android to infotainment systems
Apps |
- Google Play Award winners announced, highlighting best app and games for 2017
- Google Photos adds suggested sharing, shared libraries, photo books
- Google Allo 11 prepares for Google Duo integration, adds group QR codes, more [APK Teardown]
- Google is testing 2 new ‘New chat’ buttons in Allo 11
- How to use picture-in-picture with YouTube on Android O Dev Preview 2
- YouTube TV adds AMC, BBC America, and 5 new channels to its basic $35 package
- Todoist introduces deep integration with Google Calendar, launching today [Gallery]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Android in the Car one-ups Android Auto with native controls through Assistant and more [Video]
- Unreleased redesigned Google Pixel Launcher shows up at I/O sandbox [Video]
- HTC U 11 leaks in early hands on with shiny mirror finish, Edge Sense, no 3.5mm jack [Video]
- Review: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 is the best Android tablet you probably shouldn’t buy [Video]
- Hands on with the new features in Android O Dev Preview 2 [Video]
- Review: Huawei Watch 2 loses the charm of its predecessor [Video]