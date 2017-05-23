Google introduces Chrome enterprise bundle, support for Citrix and Windows Server

In the enterprise world, IT administrators are always working on ways to keep networks secure. One way they do this is by giving employees hardware that is managed by the IT department, running software that has specific policies in place. With the new Chrome enterprise bundle, Chrome can now also be better managed, with new tools to make it work better in enterprise environments…

Google says that the Chrome’s browser adoption in enterprise has more than doubled in the last two years, which means IT admins have to find ways to make sure that all of the employees’ computers work smoothly using Chrome.

One part of the enterprise bundle is a Chrome Legacy Browser Support (LBS) extension. With this running, when someone clicks on a web page running a legacy application such as Silverlight or ActiveX, a legacy browser will load the page. When the user leaves that page, the extension will switch them back to Chrome.

Also in the bundle are administrative policy templates. With these, when an IT department deploys Chrome to the company’s computers, they have security measures in place, important company bookmarks saved, and any other customizations needed by the company. And if Chrome is already being used, the policy can be downloaded and installed after the fact.

Lastly, Chrome is now able to run Citrix XenApp and Windows Server with Terminal services right from the browser. With XenApp, Citrix virtual environments will have GPU acceleration, Windows Server will be able to auto-detect Chrome for easy configuration, and support for roaming profiles.

The Chrome enterprise bundle will be made available to all G Suite customers soon. Any company not paying for G Suite can also use the enterprise bundle on a for-fee basis.