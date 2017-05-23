Which LeEco products did you buy before it died? [Poll]

For the last couple of days, there has been rumors and speculation floating around that LeEco might be letting go of some of its staff. A report came out yesterday saying that roughly 80 percent of the US-based hires could be cut. LeEco followed that up by officially laying off 70 percent of its staff due to a “lack of funding” so now we’re curious… Did you ever purchase any of LeEco’s products?

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

When LeEco entered the US market, the company had an ambitious goal to become one of the top-selling technology brands in the country. To accomplish this, LeEco wanted to create premium products at lower prices. To recoup revenue, it hoped customers would want to use and pay for the company’s streaming service. Obviously, this venture was not so successful…

With today’s dismissal of 325 employees, LeEco is also closing down its San Diego engineering operation. Additionally, the company is axing its Android-powered smart bikes that it showed off at CES just a few months ago. Instead, LeEco plans to stay alive in the US by targeting and selling its devices and services directly to the Chinese-speaking community.

So, did you ever purchase any of LeEco’s products before today? If so, would you still recommend them to anyone? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!