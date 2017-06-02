Have you ever typed a URL into Google Chrome incorrectly? For example adding an extra character, or maybe misspelling a word? In many cases, Chrome will save that URL to your auto-suggestions, meaning that it will be there any time you try to type in that URL. Here’s how to fix that.

For me personally, I’ve either spelled a URL wrong or added something like an underscore or dash to the end completely by mistake. If you don’t pay attention, that URL suggestion just stays there, and it can mess with things like searches from the omnibar or just accessing that page in general. Thankfully, Chrome has a very easy way to delete unwanted URL suggestions.

In this example, we’re going to say that Chrome has saved the URL “www.amazon.com/_” as the default suggestion versus the standard “www.amazon.com.”

How to delete unwanted URL suggestions in Google Chrome

Begin by typing the first few letters of the URL into the URL bar – “www.am” From that point, Chrome should auto-suggest the incorrect URL Ensure that the URL is highlighted, and press Shift + Delete (Windows) or Fn + Shift + Delete (Mac) on your keyboard to remove the suggestion Once deleted, Chrome will move on to the next suggestion available

This is a simple enough process, but it really comes in handy if you make a stupid mistake. If you’re not a fan of Google Chrome, the same process applies to Mozilla Firefox.

