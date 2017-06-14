The intelliPLUG is a more affordable way to automate your home, will work w/ Google Assistant

Home automation is an idea straight out of an 80’s sci-fi TV show. Now, with Google Assistant, we can simply ask our phones or Google Home to turn on the lights or turn off a fan. The biggest issue with smarthome products, though, has long been their upfront cost. Thanks to the intelliPlug, a product currently being funded on Indiegogo, this might not be as much of a problem going forward…

intelliPlug, created by cnct, is a small smart plug that typically doesn’t block the use of surrounding outlets when plugged in. This is something other smart plugs have issues with as they are often too tall and/or wide.

As of right now, the intelliPlug works with Amazon Alexa, but the company plans to bring full Google Assistant compatibility to the smart plug “soon.” Cnct claims that once the product is fully funded, it will use that money to finish the intelliPlug’s development and build new features. But this is crowdfunding, so anything could happen.

The intelliPlug’s mobile application, available on Android and iOS, will supposedly let users do even more with the plug. In addition to being able to tell it to turn on and off, users will be able to set schedules, times, and even enable a smart charge feature that turns the switch off when it detects that the item plugged into it (like a phone) is fully charged.

If you’re interested in backing cnct’s intelliPlug, you can head on over to its Indiegogo campaign page. Although the company estimates that the smart appliance will retail for $25 per plug, if you act fast, you can grab a two-pack for $20 or a six-pack for $50. That’s assuming, of course, the product actually makes it to full production.