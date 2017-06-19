Google Store discounts clear & polycarbonate cases for Pixel and Pixel XL by 50%

With the purchase of a Pixel XL already netting buyers a free Google Home, the Google Store is now discounting its line of first-party cases. Two types of cases for both the Pixel and Pixel XL are being offered at 50% off while supplies last.

At launch, the Pixel Case (XL) only came in Gray, but expanded to Blue, Green, Peach, and Coral by the holiday season. The three layer case has a silicone exterior, polycarbonate core, and microfiber interior.

At $17.50, this case covers the power button and volume rocker, with the necessary cutouts for the camera and fingerprint sensor. While the top is completely protected — save for a headphone jack opening — the bottom has a single, wide opening for the USB-C port, speakers, and microphones.

In appearance, the Clear (XL) variant is slightly cheaper at $30 — now $15. It only provides a single layer of protection with cutouts for the volume rocker and power button. However, it is noticeably less bulky and lighter than the regular version.

The Google Store notes that this promotion is only valid in the U.S. and until supplies last.