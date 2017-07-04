How to take a screenshot on the OnePlus 5

OnePlus has just released the OnePlus 5, the company’s flagship smartphone for 2017. This year, the company decided to change up its hardware design language but didn’t change much in the software department. One thing OnePlus did do is add some functionality to the handset’s screenshot functionality…

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

How to take a screenshot with the hardware buttons:

Find the content you’d like to capture Locate and hold down the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time until you see the screenshot animation A toolbar will appear at the bottom of your screenshot to quickly edit or share the image

How to take a scrolling screenshot:

Find the content you’d like to capture Hold down the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time until you see the screenshot animation A toolbar will appear at the bottom of the display. Tap on the button just right of the center of the bar that resembles a phone screen The OnePlus 5 will begin scrolling down the screen and begin capturing a longer screenshot Tap on the display to manually stop the scrolling screenshot. The OnePlus 5 will stop on its own if it reaches a maximum image file size or if it reaches the bottom of the interface

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!