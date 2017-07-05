9to5Toys Last Call: Huwaei Honor 8 64GB $320, Sony Extra Bass Headphones $30, Fitbit Aria $100, more
Lowepro Slingshot Edge Camera Backpack hits all-time low at $40 shipped
- Green Deals: Amazon’s #1 best-selling 6-pack A19 LED Light Bulbs $13, more
- Eufy Lumos Desk Lamp w/ USB charging ports, dimming and more: $43 shipped
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Kensington MacBook and iPad Briefcase for only $29 shipped (Reg. $60)
- AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Mark and Graham takes up to 50% off over 200 new items: luggage, home decor and more!
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
- Hugo BOSS takes up to 50% off: sale apparel, shoes and accessories
- Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
- Hamilton Beach Breakfast Burrito Maker back to $14 Prime shipped
- Clarks Summer Bundle Sale: 2 pairs of shoes for $99 + free shipping
- Dyna-Glo Stainless Gas Grill hits Amazon all-time low: $154 shipped
- APC Pro 1000VA UPS w/ 8 outlets for $100 shipped (Reg. $135)
- SOG Folding Shovel Tool w/ carrying case from just $8 Prime shipped
Huawei Honor 8 64GB with Accessory Bundle: $320 (Reg. $450)
Sony Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones for $30 shipped (Reg. up to $50)
Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale in both colors $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
Samsung Curved 27-inch FHD Monitor w/ HDMI input for $198 shipped (Reg. $240+)
Amazon announces Prime Day 2017 with fresh deals every five minutes, exclusive Alexa offers
How to prepare for Prime Day 2017: free credits, Alexa discounts and more!
Amazon offers $10 credits when you order an Alexa deal ahead of Prime Day 2017
Amazon offers $10 credits for Prime Day when you stream a movie for the first time
Amazon offers 4-months of Music Unlimited Streaming Service for $1 [Prime]
VPN Unlimited lifetime subscription protects you from snooping eyes for $40
Review: Handmade Amazon Echo Dot stands from Kaizen Woodworks
Huawei Matebook X Review: a sleek and powerful Windows ultrabook [Video]
Unboxing: Acer Predator 21 X – an insane laptop with a 21-inch curved display [Video]
9to5Rewards: Satechi’s new USB-C 4K HDMI Adapter and Cable [Giveaway]
Add D-Link’s Dual-Band 802.11ac Gigabit Wi-Fi Router to your home for $80 shipped
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- Foscam R4 2K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security Camera now $125 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: GRID 2, Sky Gamblers, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Worlds $20, LEGO City Undercover $40, more
- Daily Deals: Roku 4K Streaming Media Player (refurb) $70, more
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for $25 Prime shipped (20% off)
- Amazon Star Wars Sale up to 30% off: games, clothes and more from $8
- Vudu has $0.10 HD Movie Rentals: Hercules, LA Confidential, Major League, more
- TaoTronics 24-hour Bluetooth Speaker $27 shipped (Reg. $34), more
- EPIKGO Self-Balancing Hover Boards up to $150 off on Amazon today
- Apple’s 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount to $1,140 (Reg. $1,299)
- Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air gets its first notable discount: $800 (Reg. $999)
- Save $400 off 12-inch MacBook at Best Buy + open-box from $1,040
- Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi from $299 shipped in all colors (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 32GB for $410 (Tax MD only)
- Lara Croft, Hitman, Deus Ex GO for iOS: $2 ea or all three for $5 ($15 value)
- Sky Gamblers air combat games on iOS now starting at just $1 (Reg. $5)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 get its first price drop on the App Store: $3 (Reg. $5)
- Day One Journal app for iOS/Mac goes free for very first time (Reg. up to $40)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
- Adventures of Mana for iOS now matching all-time low at 50% off: $7 (Reg. $14)
- Infinity Blade III drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)
You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video]
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy
- Colorware now offers a gorgeous special edition ‘Joy Con Classic’ for your Nintendo Switch
- New HomeKit-enabled LED Light Bulb from Koogeek arrives at $37
- The new iRig Pro I/O allows you to record anything into iOS/Mac, available now
- The Volterman Smart Wallet has a built-in camera to aid in catching thieves
- Nintendo and Hasbro unveil new Mario-themed Monopoly Gamer, available now
- Top items to always keep in your gym bag for your workout
- Snips’ new offline digital assistant emphasizes privacy, challenges Siri and Alexa
- InkCase i7 Plus combines the iPhone and Kindle experience into one easy device
- Tablo’s new USB dongle adds DVR functionality to Android TV boxes like NVIDIA Shield
- BlueSmart introduces Series 2 of its app-connected luggage w/ fresh features
- WD unveils new My Passport Ultra Portable Drives w/ matte metallic designs
- Belkin debuts new iPad/MacBook backpacks & messenger bags starting at just $40
- Token Smart Ring protects your identity online and will only work while it’s on you
- Amazon adds intercom functionality to Echo devices, save $100 on two right now