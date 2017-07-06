Nokia is partnering with Zeiss to enhance its next Android smartphone camera

If there’s one thing Nokia used to always wow us with it was certainly the camera. Looking back on past Windows releases, Nokia’s cameras have always been something impressive. Today HMD Global has revealed that Nokia’s cameras are going to get some help returning to “the good ol’ days” thanks to a partnership with Zeiss.

Nokia partnering with Zeiss to improve optics isn’t anything particularly new as past Nokia devices benefited from the same partnership. What’s important to note, though, is that this partnership is the first taking place with the new Nokia which is producing Android-powered smartphones.

Like with past releases, the goal of this partnership is to “set new imaging standards within the smartphone industry” building on top of developments such as PureView. Arto Nummela, CEO of HMD Global had the following to say regarding the partnership:

“Collaborating with ZEISS is an important part of our commitment to always deliver the very best experience for our customers. Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera, they want a complete imaging experience that doesn’t just set the standard but redefines it. Our fans expect it and, together with ZEISS, we’re delivering it – co-developed imaging excellence for all.”

Nokia hasn’t provided any details on when we’ll see this partnership come to fruition in a smartphone, but Zeiss is teasing that Nokia’s next phone may very well have the new Zeiss-enhanced camera equipped. Rumor has it that Nokia’s next device, the Nokia 9, will offer dual-13MP cameras and Zeiss’ tweet helps to further confirm that.

Nokia smartphones to feature ZEISS optics. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey into the future of smartphone imaging. pic.twitter.com/GNWwuMAveK — ZEISS Camera Lenses (@ZEISSLenses) July 6, 2017

