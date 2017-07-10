Mid-range LG Q6 announced w/ 18:9 bezel-less display, like G6, available in 3 variants

As teased yesterday, LG has officially announced the Q6, a line that brings the G6’s marquee “FullVision” display into the mid-range. However, that designation brings notable downsides, including a plastic rear, no fingerprint sensor, and a Snapdragon 435 processor.

There are three variants in the Q6 lineup: the Q6α features 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the Q6 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and lastly the Q6+ which sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

All have the same Snapdragon 435 processor with a 5.5-inch 18:9 2160 x 1080 “FullVision” display. A single 13-megapixel rear camera is complemented by a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens up front. Meanwhile, the 3,000mAh battery unfortunately charges over microUSB.

The lack of a fingerprint sensor means that the Q6 line relies on LG’s take on Face Recognition technology, which claims to unlock “faster and with less hassle than other facial recognition technologies currently available.”

LG also claims one-handed usage, with an aluminum frame around the Q6. However, it appears that the rear is made of regular plastic with rounded edges

All three models are available in Astro Black and Ice Platinum. Marine Blue is reserved to the Q6+, while Mystic White is only available for the Q6. Terra Gold is available for both the latter device and the Q6α.

The entire line runs Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box with the LG UX 6.0 skin.

Asian markets will see the device next month, while “key markets” in Europe, Latin America, and North America can expect the device later.