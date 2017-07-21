You will soon be able to use Alexa within the Amazon app on Android

Without any type of formal announcement, Amazon is rolling out an update to its mobile application on Android that enables Alexa, the company’s virtual assistant, to be used while shopping…

Yesterday one Twitter user received a pop-up when opening his Amazon shopping app for Android. The message, which can be read in its entirety below, stated that Alexa was now available through the application.

As mentioned, Amazon hasn’t officially announced this new feature within the shopping app, but when TechCrunch reached out to the company, Amazon did confirm that the Alexa integration was indeed rolling out and would be available to more customers through the next week.

The change isn’t too surprising considering the Amazon shopping app already had voice controls built-in, and the iOS version of the app has had Alexa for some time now.

As to why Amazon would include the virtual assistant in the shopping app, the answer is pretty simple: the Amazon app on Android has somewhere between 100 million and 500 million installs. By integrating Alexa, which is capable of doing everything the virtual assistant can do on an Echo speaker, into the shopping app, Amazon is letting millions discover the advantages of the assistant and possibly convince them to purchase an Echo or two for their homes.

Looks like Alexa was just added to the Amazon app for Android! Who wants to try playing Deal or No Deal from their Amazon app? :) pic.twitter.com/vnxBW11pA8 — Nick Schwab (@nickschwab) July 20, 2017

