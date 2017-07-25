Google updates Trusted Contacts with customized timeouts and permanent location sharing

Late last year, Google released Trusted Contacts – an app for securely sharing your location with friends and family members to easily let each other know that you’re safe and sound. The app launched with a sleek design and respectable feature set, but with the latest update to version 1.5, Trusted Contacts is now more customizable and easier to use than ever before.

The most notable change to Trusted Contacts is the ability to choose custom time durations when someone you have added to the app requests you location. Previous versions of Trusted Contacts waited 5 minutes after this request before sharing your info, but in the 1.5 update, you can now customize this so that the app will wait 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour before sharing your location with the contact that requested it. Furthermore, there is now an option to dismiss this delay altogether and share you location data immediately following a request.

Trusted Contacts is also gaining better integration with Google Maps. There was previously Maps integration to a certain extent, but it’s much more seamless this time around. With Trusted Contacts 1.5, it’s now possible to permanently share your location and see where other contacts are directly within Maps.

Trusted Contacts 1.5 is rolling out to the Google Play Store now, so be sure to check and see if you’ve got the latest update waiting for you.

