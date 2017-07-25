The Nokia 8 will be officially announced on August 16

So far this year, we’ve gotten three Nokia-branded Android smartphones – the Nokia 3, 5, and 6. HMD Global (the company that owns the Nokia name) is suspected to be working on its first true flagship Nokia phone in the form of the Nokia 8, and thanks to a report from The Verge, we now have a date as to when the upcoming phone will be announced.

HMD will be holding a press event in London on August 16th at 7:30 local time, and this is where the company will apparently unveil the Nokia 8 to the world. We already have a pretty good idea of what we can expect from the phone, but even so, it’ll be exciting to finally have it be official rather than sifting through piles of leaks and rumors.

When the Nokia 8 is announced, we’re anticipating the device to feature a 5.3-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a front-facing fingerprint scanner, 13MP dual rear-cameras with Zeiss optics, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, and 4GB of RAM.

So far we’ve seen three color options for the Nokia 8 (Blue, Grey, and Copper), and the suspected price point should be around $675 USD. We don’t currently know which countries HMD will release the Nokia 8 in, but thankfully we won’t have to wait too much longer before all of this information becomes official.