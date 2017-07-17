Nokia 8 tipped to include Snapdragon 835 as dual-cameras and new details leak

Nokia’s back in the smartphone race, this time playing on the winning team with Android powering its latest crop of devices. Following the currently available budget devices such as the Nokia 6, the company is expected to unveil a flagship later on this year, and today we’re learning quite a few new details about it.

Courtesy of WinFuture, we’ve got a bunch of new details on the upcoming Nokia 8, the device we’ve previously known as the Nokia 9. This flagship device is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, the same high-end processor we’ve seen in phones from Samsung, HTC, and is expected in the Pixel 2.

Alongside that processor, the 8 is reported to include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and dual-SIM slots. While none of that is going to go down as impressive in today’s Android marketplace, it’s a powerful set of specs that, combined with Nokia’s near-stock Android builds, should offer up a stellar user experience.

WinFuture further reports that Nokia is planning a handful of new, unique colors for the Nokia 8. That includes blue, “steel,” gold/blue, and gold/copper. With those specifications, however, the Nokia 8 won’t be coming cheap. The price is being reported at about 589 euros, about $675 here in the United States, potentially less depending on how Nokia converts things.

Lastly, Evan Blass has today revealed a small part of what is likely the Nokia 8 in the form of its dual-camera lens. Rumors have pinned the 8 to have a dual-camera system for a while now, and this latest leak shows that it could potentially come in the form of a vertical layout. The blue color is likely one of the color options mentioned above and Nokia’s revived Zeiss partnership is clearly shown. We’ve got a lot to look forward to from Nokia…

Update:

Evan Blass has also revealed the first render of the Nokia 8, this time showing us the entire phone with its curved metal rear, front-facing fingerprint sensor, and reported 5.3-inch QHD display.

