Google.org is pledging $50 million to train people for jobs in the 21st century

The working world is vastly different today than it was just a few short years ago. Due to the rise of robots, artificial intelligence, and other technological advancements, more traditional jobs are being replaced with ones that require much different knowledge and experience. According to a report from USA Today, Google is pledging a total of $50 million in order to help better prepare individuals for the current jobs market.

Google’s pledge will be spread out over the course of two years, and the money will go towards training workers, putting them in touch with job seekers and businesses that are hiring, and offering help to service workers that are earning low wages. In addition to this, Google.org (the branch of Google that’s making the pledge) is also going to be sending Google employees to nonprofits that are currently earning grant money from it.

This $50 million pledge follows a similar one that was made this past March, and according to Google.org’s President, Jacquelline Fuller, this money that Google is giving to non-profits and businesses aims to help, “make sure technology and training are available for everyone and can help narrow gaps and inequities.”

Of that $50 million pledge, Google has already detailed how some of it will be used.

Training workers for the jobs of tomorrow is a big focus for Google, and this is where much of that pledge is going. According to the Tracy Palandjian, the CEO and Co-Founder of Social Finance –

The Google.org work initiative grant will catalyze the development of the first Pay for success projects focused on career and technical education, providing young people access to the skills they need to thrive in today’s global economy.

Additionally, Google.org will also be sending $1.5 million to, “workforce development agencies” to help connect individuals with potential jobs, and another $1.5 million to organizations that will help put low-income workers on the path to success.

