Pixel 2: New renders show off stereo speakers, shared designs, & no headphone jack [Video]

We’re likely just a couple of months away from the debut of Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and the leaks are starting to come in more frequently. Following up on some previously leaked renders, a new video is showing off both versions of the Pixel 2 in all its 3D rendered glory.

As previously reported, the smaller Pixel 2 is expected to come with a 4.99-inch display and share a lot in common with the larger Pixel XL 2’s 5.99-inch one. The main exception is the display bezels. As you can see in the video below, both phones share the same basic design on the rear, with only minor differences between the two.

According to MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks, the smaller Pixel 2 will measure in at 145.3 x 69.3 x 7.8 mm, while the larger Pixel XL 2 will measure in at 157.6 x 76.3 x 7.9 mm, with both phones adding about half a millimeter around the camera bump (8.2mm on Pixel 2, 8.6mm on Pixel XL 2).

The rear of both phones is very reminiscent of last year’s Pixel, but with significantly shorter glass windows and raised camera bumps. Also important to note is the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack on either device. Interestingly enough, both phones pack dual-stereo front facing speakers, even though the larger Pixel adopts the “bezel-light” display seen on devices like the Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Looking a bit closer at these designs, there’s a strong case to be made that LG could be manufacturing both devices. The Pixel XL 2 obviously shares quite a few similarities with the LG G6, and the Pixel 2’s front looks a lot like the Nexus 5X. It’s entirely possible that Google could have pulled these designs in by itself and given to another OEM, but considering LG was rumored to be working on at least one, it’s entirely possible they’re in it for both.

There’s still a lot more to learn about Google’s second crop of Pixels, including what colors and specifications the company intends to offer the phones with. Previous reports have claimed quite a few colors along with specs including 4GB of RAM, up to 128 GB of storage, and sketchy reports of a Snapdragon 836.

Last year’s Pixel lineup made its debut at an event in early October of last year, but we haven’t heard much regarding when Google intends to announce this new lineup.