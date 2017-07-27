9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Honor 6X (unlocked) $175, Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker (refurb) $70, Seagate 8TB USB HDD $150, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei Honor 6X Android Smartphone drops to $175 shipped (Reg. $200)
Bose Refurb SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker $70 shipped (Orig. $130)
Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive beats Amazon low at $150 (Reg. $180)
Canon PIXMA Wireless Photo All-in-One Inkjet Printer just $35 shipped
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style
9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Daily Deals: Logitech K400 Plus Keyboard $20, more
Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Aveeno Moisturizer Sample Box is effectively free for Prime members after credit
- Save up to 25% on Z-Wave Smart Motion Sensors, Outlets & more from $15
- Micro/USB-A to USB-C Adapter bundle 3-pack for $6 Prime shipped, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Reckless Getaway, BridgeBasher, F1 2016, more
- F1 2016 racer for iOS/Apple TV hits its lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Battlefield 1 $24, PS4 Pro $359 or less, more
- Sega releases Revenge of Shinobi on iOS and Android for FREE today [Video]
- Nintendo Switch Hybrid Cover + Screen Protector for $17 Prime shipped
- WORX 8-in-1 Multi-Function Yard Cart for $100 shipped (Reg. $140+)
- Crock-Pot 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker just over $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+)
- Oster’s 900-Watt Countertop Microwave hits $40 shipped (Reg. $65+)
- GreenWorks G-MAX 40V 20-inch Lawn Mower in today’s Gold Box for $259 shipped
- Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $200 shipped (refurb, orig. $500) in today’s Gold Box
- Leather Journals and Portfolios from $12 Prime shipped, today only
- WEN Variable Speed Multifunction Oscillating Tool $20 Prime shipped
- Allen Edmonds Summer Sale is up to 60% off: dress shoes, shirts and more
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale takes an extra 25% off: Levi’s, Volcom and more!
- Lululemon has deals starting at $29 w/ the We Made Too Much Sale + free shipping
- The FRYE Company takes up to 60% off men’s and women’s shoes + free shipping
- How to: create the perfect gallery wall in your home
- Leather Apple Watch Band w/ stainless clasp: 38 & 42mm $8 Prime shipped
- Alpine In-Dash CarPlay Receiver + $200 Gift Card for $664 shipped
- Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 256GB drops to $699 shipped ($50 off)
- Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro 64GB is now $50 off: $599 shipped (Reg. $649)
- Costco offers free $400 gift card with iPhone 6s/Plus purchases/activiation
- You can grab iPhone 5s 16GB pre-paid for $50 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)
- Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $400 off: $1,600 (Reg. $1,999)
- Apple’s 13.3-inch 2017 MacBook Pro 256GB $1,399 shipped ($100 off)
- Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB available from just $1,000 at Best Buy today
- Apple TV 32GB 4th Gen. with SteelSeries Nimbus Controller $150 (Reg. $200)
- Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case $63 (Reg. $99) in both colors
- MFi Lightning cables Nylon Braided 6-inch or 10 footer: $6 Prime shipped ea. (Reg. $13), more
- Anker charging accessory deals from $14 Prime shipped as company relaunches brand
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Magic Fireplace for Apple TV now free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- Focus Keeper iOS productivity app free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
- METAL SLUG’s 2D shooter action now on sale for iOS: 1, 2, 3 and X all just $1 ea
- DuckTales Remastered on iOS/Apple TV hits lowest price this year: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Grab a new case for your iPhone 7/Plus starting at just $4 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room
Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure
Compulocks unveils the very first security bracket lock for Amazon Echo
- Asus unveils Lyra mesh Wi-Fi system emphasizing network security
- WaterField debuts new waxed canvas/leather MacBook Zip Brief
- Yale launches Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt w/ HomeKit, Z-Wave & Alexa support
- Hori Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX controller now available for preorder
- Radio Flyer created a Star Wars Landspeeder EV for kids and it is awesome!
- ORII smart ring allows you to take calls directly from your hand
- Crayola is making your kids’ back to school cool with Silly Scents markers
- Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year
- Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
- Dell now has an UltraSharp 38-inch Curved Monitor with USB-C
- Tivoli Audio kicks off summer with new PAL BT GLO Bluetooth speaker
- Nise Wave iOS-controlled sous vide cooker hits Kickstarter for under $130
- Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
- How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
- Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind
- World’s first molecular air purifier now available, includes iOS/Android app
- The Meural Canvas brings culture home with over 30,000 works of art
- Ztylus integrates your case with six photo lenses for iPhone 7 Plus
- AZIO’s Retro Classic is an opulent backlit mechanical keyboard
- ATGames reveals pricing/availability for new HD Atari & Sega consoles, more
- RoomMe senses your presence and activates smart home gear room-by-room
- Avionics V1 eBike blends wood accenting with stylish steel frame