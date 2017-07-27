9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Honor 6X (unlocked) $175, Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker (refurb) $70, Seagate 8TB USB HDD $150, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei Honor 6X Android Smartphone drops to $175 shipped (Reg. $200)

Bose Refurb SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker $70 shipped (Orig. $130)

Seagate 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive beats Amazon low at $150 (Reg. $180)

Canon PIXMA Wireless Photo All-in-One Inkjet Printer just $35 shipped

Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium

Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style

9to5Rewards: Wellbots 3Doodler Create Printing Pen [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Daily Deals: Logitech K400 Plus Keyboard $20, more

Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70 shipped (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room

Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure

Compulocks unveils the very first security bracket lock for Amazon Echo