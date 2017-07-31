Google Clock update adds darker theme, new icon, and Android O support

The last major version of Google Clock in February added easier navigation and bolder fonts to the app. An update rolling out today introduces a new darker theme and icon, while adding support for Android O.

This new dark theme borders on black/gray and is less hard on the eyes when waking up in the morning. While a muted purple, the previous color was still quite bright in certain environments.

Meanwhile, the purple hue has also been dropped on the app’s icon. The clock face now has a bright blue background and a red seconds hand. Previous code hints that Google might soon animate that app icon on the homescreen and launcher with an actual updating clock.

In settings, the latest version of Google Clock also a dedicated Screen saver section in settings. It allows for quicker access than having to head to Screen Saver in system Settings.

The release notes for this version also detail support for Android O, which should become available later this summer on Google Pixel and Nexus devices. In fact, this version of Google Clock first debuted last month with DP3.

Version 5.1 is now widely rolling out to all devices via the Play Store.

