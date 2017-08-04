9to5Rewards: Colorware custom skins for Galaxy S8, Pixel XL, and more

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Minnesota based Colorware. If you’re not already familiar, the company offers a wide selection of device skins, custom painting, printing, and more. The company has a smartphone, tablet, or Mac skin of the winner’s choice to giveaway to 9to5 readers.

With retail prices starting around $39 for smartphone skins and going up from there for iPad, Mac and other skins, Colorware provides an easy and slick way to customize devices to your taste.

You might remember how sweet a custom Coloware skin can make your Google Pixel look from our hands-on earlier this year, and the company has awesome options for your Nintendo Switch too!

Colorware also offers custom painting and color matching, art applications, promotional skins and logo applications for businesses and organizations.

