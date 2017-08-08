Download the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s wallpapers here [Gallery]

Ahead of its launch later this month, we’ve learned a lot about Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. In various renders, we’ve gotten a glimpse of what to expect in terms of wallpapers, and today, someone has managed to bring the official Note 8 wallpapers to the web, and you can try them out yourself.

The gallery below houses 13 of the Note 8’s official wallpapers, all courtesy of SamsungVN. Just like on the Galaxy S8, a few are simple gradients, but most are very unique designs. Since we’re ahead of launch, it’s possible that this isn’t the full gallery, and some of these might not be included on the final release. It’s also important to note that these are sized at 2560×2560, meaning that they will need to be cropped to properly fit your screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled at an event in New York City on August 23rd. The phone is expected to borrow a lot from the Galaxy S8’s design, but with a larger 6.3-inch display. Under the hood, it’s expected to use the same Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. The Note 8 is also expected to bring a dual-camera, revised fingerprint sensor, and more.

