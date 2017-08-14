Samsung’s latest Note 8 teaser is all about doing ‘bigger things’ [Video]

We’re just a week away from the official reveal, and possible start of sales, for the Galaxy Note 8. Ahead of the event, Samsung has been teasing the phone in pictures and videos, and today, we’re getting a new ad designed to hype up the phone’s arrival.

In this latest video, Samsung teases how the Note 8 is going to “do bigger things,” obviously a call out to the huge screen that have marked the Note lineup for years. Throughout the teaser, the Note’s S-Pen crosses out one word for another to beat it out, all leading up to the phone’s frame popping up on screen with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCant, something we’ve seen with the Galaxy S8 thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Casey Neistat.

While the teaser doesn’t give us too much new information about the phone itself, it certainly gets the job done in keeping the excitement alive. Obviously, a central part of the ad is Samsung’s infamous S-Pen, set once again to be a big selling point of the Note 8. We don’t know if Samsung is teasing any upgrades for the S-Pen here, but the blue color could be hinting at the rumored “Deep Blue” color variant that was previously reported on.

Samsung is set to debut the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23rd at an event in New York City. The phone is expected to bring the same “Infinity Display” from the Galaxy S8 and Snapdragon 835, but bring upgrades to the RAM and camera system.