Action Launcher updated with customizable App Shortcuts and a Pixel-style weather widget

Action Launcher — one of the most popular third-party launchers on the Google Play Store — received a massive update a little less than a month ago to support Google Feed integration, App Shortcuts, and plenty of other Android O-related features. Now, Action Launcher is being updated once more, and with version 27 of the app, users now have even more customization options of these previously released features..

The biggest change in this latest update is the ability to customize the appearance of Notification Dots and App Shortcuts. By default, Notification Dots match the color of the app icon they’re related to, and App Shortcuts are presented in a white color theme.

With Action Launcher v27, users can change Notification Dots to match the color of their wallpaper, and in addition to being able to do the same with App Shortcuts, these can also be adjusted to match the color of the app icon they belong to as well.

Additionally, you can now move Action Launcher’s iconic Quickbar to any part of your home screen that you’d like. The Quickbar is essentially the Google Search bar that you can customize with different looks and features, and it was previously stuck at the very top of the home screen.

Lastly, Action Launcher users also have access to a Pixel-style weather widget and the ability to change the transparency of folders and the All Apps page.

The version 27 update to Action Launcher is available in the Google Play Store now.

