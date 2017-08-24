Spruce up your phone with these Android Oreo-themed wallpapers [Gallery]

Android 8.0 Oreo has been out for a few days now, meaning that folks with Pixel and Nexus devices are finally getting their hands on Google’s sweetest treat yet. The 8.0 Oreo update has a lot to like, and if you want to show off your Oreo pride, you can now do so with these Material Design Oreo wallpapers.

Ever since the Google Pixel debuted last October, Google has ditched creating its own Material Design wallpapers in favor of actual photographs curated throughout the Google Wallpapers app. There are a lot of great images to choose from within this app, but for those of us that love all things Material Design, they still live a little something to be desired.

Thanks to Redditor CherryLax, you can now outfit your Android device with some brand new Oreo-themed Material Design wallpapers.

CherryLax uploaded a lot of different variations of this wallpaper design, and while all of them use the same colors of blue, white, and gray with the iconic Oreo cookie in the middle, the slightly different style for each one gives it its own unique appearance.

Google likely won’t be making any wallpapers along these lines anytime soon, so if you want to show off the latest update to the Android OS or want a fresh coat of paint for your home screen while you wait for Oreo to make its way to your pocket, this currently looks like the best option.

