Would the Essential Phone’s software be too barebones for you? [Poll]

The Essential Phone is all about keeping true to the company’s name by shipping with only the essentials. This means that the version of Android that ships with the handset is more stock than the build that runs on the Google Pixels.

Do you think Essential should have added more features to the Phone?

As Ben wrote earlier:

On the entire device you’ll only find very, very minor changes which the phone absolutely requires in order to work properly. Those changes include adjusting the status bar to better accommodate the camera cut-out, a small menu for submitting bug reports, and whatever backend stuff was added to make mods work. Outside of that, you won’t find anything else that is altered in the OS.

This lack of any real modifications or software features is a stark difference when compared to handsets from Samsung, HTC, and LG. These OEMs include added applications, the ability to theme its devices, different default UI styles, and much more. With the Essential Phone, users are given the bare minimum. Thankfully, as it is running Android, there are thousands of applications on the Play Store that allow them to make the handset look and feel however they like.

So, is the Essential Phone too bare bones or is it the perfect amount of stock Android? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

