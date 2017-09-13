Nintendo Switch Online app updated to make voice chat less horrible

I absolutely love gaming on my Nintendo Switch, but I’ll be the first to admit Nintendo’s solutions for anything that involve online connectivity is absolutely terrible. That’s especially true with voice chat, but the company is making that a little better with its most recent app update.

Today, the first notable update is rolling out to both the Android and iOS versions of the Nintendo Switch Online app. This update’s changelog is minor, but everything is a massive improvement for avid Splatoon 2 players.

The biggest issue with the Switch app was the fact that the app had to remain front and center with the screen always on in order for the call to stay connected. In v1.1.0, voice chat will continue running if the screen turns off or if you leave the app for any reason. That’s a big step forward if you ask me, even though the functionality really should have been there from day one.

Further, this update brings improved support for Bluetooth headsets on Android devices for those voice chats.

Nintendo Switch Online is available for download now on Google Play or iTunes.

