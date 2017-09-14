Video content is now rolling out to Google Maps

Maps is one of Google’s many services that seems to get new little updates all the time. Users have been able to add photos of locations on Maps for a while now, but Google is now taking things to the next level by allowing for videos to be uploaded as well.

Google first announced videos in Maps back on August 25, but the feature is just now widely rolling out to people. As you might expect, this new addition works just like it sounds. Alongside the photos that are uploaded for restaurants, stores, museums, and more, you can now record videos of these locations to give Maps users an even better idea of what said location looks like or has to offer.

Currently, only Local Guides on Google Maps will be able to record/upload videos, and it’s also limited to just the Android app for the time being. If you want to record a video while at a certain spot, search on Google Maps for that particular location, tap on “Add a photo”, and then hold down on the camera capture button to record a clip that’s up to 10 seconds long.

If you’ve already recorded a video and want to upload it, tap on “Add a photo” once more, but this time select “Folder”, and then the video that you want. Any pre-recorded videos will play for a maximum of 30 seconds.

Although only Android users can record video, Google says that “you can see videos on Google Search results for places in a web browser.” So, while Android devices are the only ones that can publish video content at the moment, you’ll still be able to see said content on other platforms.

Lastly, uploading a video to Google Maps will earn Local Guides 7 points per video.

I’ve currently got access to the video feature on Maps on my Google Pixel, and for even more information on just how everything works, Google recently updated one of its support pages to add info regarding video in Maps.

The addition of video in Google Maps is a very interesting move, and one that I hope really takes off. Not only will this allow regular people to add their own shots, but this also enables business-owners to create and publish high-quality content as well. Count me interested.

