9to5Toys Last Call: Aukey USB-C hub $30, LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $490, SanDisk/Netgear Accessory Sale, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Go big w/ LG’s 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart Ultra HDTV for $2,369

Aukey’s USB-C hub adds four USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI and more for $30

Expand your horizons w/ this LG 34-inch 3440×1440 UltraWide monitor: $490

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs from $330, more from $149

SanDisk, Netgear, Razer Mac/PC accessories highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box

Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.

Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods

Review: Speck’s Ruck is a cost-effective backpack for students and commuters alike

9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Never worry about misplacing your wallet again w/ the $25 Tile Slim Tracker

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life

DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now

GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker

How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors