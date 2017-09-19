9to5Toys Last Call: Aukey USB-C hub $30, LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $490, SanDisk/Netgear Accessory Sale, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Go big w/ LG’s 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart Ultra HDTV for $2,369
- French Connection takes 30% off new fall arrivals: jackets, jeans, sweaters, more
- Milwaukee 25 ft. Magnetic Tape Measures: 2-Pack for $20 at Home Depot
- Own the popular party game Codenames for under $12 Prime shipped
- The best work bags and briefcases under $100
- Pacsun Sale: extra 50% off markdowns Nike, adidas, Nixon, PUMA, more
- The Economist Magazine: 1-yr sub for $46 shipped (Reg. $152)
- Dyson DC34 Cordless Hand Vacuum back down to $100 shipped
- Repair your devices with iFixit’s 64-bit Tool Kit for $25 Prime shipped
- Sony’s Extra Bass Headphones now $30 shipped at Amazon (over 25% off)
- Destiny 2 + Xbox One Wireless Controller and Charge Kit for $70 ($130 value)
- Ydrive is the first 1TB wireless storage solution for streaming to your devices
- Green Deals: Amazon’s best-selling 4-tier Mini Green House $23, more
- Sony TGS 2017: Monster Hunter World, Left Alive, Final Fantasy, more [Video]
- Neutrogena cuts 20% off sitewide to deliver your best skin yet
- Kenneth Cole Shoesday Flash Sale: up to 60% off today only!
Aukey’s USB-C hub adds four USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI and more for $30
Expand your horizons w/ this LG 34-inch 3440×1440 UltraWide monitor: $490
LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs from $330, more from $149
SanDisk, Netgear, Razer Mac/PC accessories highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box
Daily Deals: Logitech MK530 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $25, more
Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.
Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods
Review: Speck’s Ruck is a cost-effective backpack for students and commuters alike
9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Never worry about misplacing your wallet again w/ the $25 Tile Slim Tracker
- Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger
- Get room-filling sound with the Tronsmart 25W Bluetooth Speaker for $34
- Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price
- Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Remote Control for Mac, Haze, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Overwatch from $24, Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe $21, more
- HoPiKo platformer goes 50% off on the App Store: $1 (Reg. $2)
- This PS4 VR bundle lets you enter the world of virtual reality for $300
- Films for just $1 to rent or own at Amazon: The Central Park Five, Rings, more
- Stock up on digital Marvel comics from insanely low prices, like free
- Pirates of the Caribbean films in digital HD for $12/ea (Reg. $20) at Amazon and iTunes
- Gift cards up to 20% off: Cabela’s, Domino’s, Barnes & Noble, more
- Popular Cold Brew Coffee Accessories from $18 at Amazon, today only
- Streamline Your Sign-In Process With Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime License $30
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes a 10-pc. Ceramic Cookware Set for $75 (25% off)
- Parker IM Metal Chiseled Fountain Pen for just $17 Prime shipped
- Ozark Trail 64oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle for just $11 at Walmart
- TOMS End of Summer Event: extra 25% off sale shoes
- Free People is up to 77% off with Nordstrom Rack’s 2-day Flash Sale
- Macy’s extra 30% off Designer Sale: Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Cole Haan, more
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $259 discount, now $940
- Adorn your new Apple Watch with a leather band for $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $16)
- Miss the 4-inch screen? Apple’s iPhone SE with pre-paid service is down to $129 shipped
- Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors
- Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable
- Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer
- T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
- Target details iPhone 8/Plus pre-orders: up to $200 w/ trade, $120 gift card, more
- iPhone 8/Plus/X cases (multiple styles) from $4.50 Prime shipped
- Apple Watch Series 2 widely discounted after Tuesday’s keynote, save up to $119
- Pick up some extra bands for your new Apple Watch from $3 Prime shipped
- Best Apple Watch Series 3 Bands – leather, sport, nylon, loops and more
- Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X
- Grab Hitman, Lara Croft & Deus Ex GO for just $2 right now (up to $15 value)
- Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS hits lowest price ever at $3 (Reg. $7)
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life
DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now
GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker
How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors
- 8bitdo has a new retro-inspired Bluetooth controller for the Switch you can preorder now
- Hackers uncover a hidden version of NES Golf buried on Nintendo Switch
- Maunzi is a robot that children can build w/ LEGO and control using a smartphone
- Arrow Smartwatch brings a 360-degree rotatable HD camera to your wrist
- Cinera aims to bring a better movie watching experience to your living room
- Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]
- Pelican’s Kevlar Shield Case for iPhone X + new iPhone 8/Plus models
- Pad & Quill launches new aged leather iPhone 8/Plus & X wallet cases + more
- Nintendo brings its classic arcade games to Switch: Mario Bros, Punch Out, more
- Powerup Dart is an app-controlled motorized paper airplane that does tricks
- Polaroid pays homage to its past with new OneStep 2 Instant-film Camera
- Belkin and Mophie unveil new iPhone 8/Plus/X Qi wireless charging solutions
- This iPhone-connected tea maker uses ultrasonic waves to brew the perfect cup
- Nomad unveils its premium Horween leather iPhone X cases, more
- Tommy Hilfiger x The Chainsmokers collaboration is here & it’s a must see
- You can help this ‘Ren and Stimpy’ documentary become a reality
- WaterField’s new iPhone Camera Bag makes sure you’ll never miss a shot
- Nintendo is resurrecting the NES Classic, more SNES shipments coming too