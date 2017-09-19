Google app for iOS adds ‘People also view’ feature that recommends related articles

Last month, we spotted Google testing a “People also view” recommendations bar at the bottom of sites opened through the Search app. That feature has yet to widely rollout on Android, but is launching today on the Google app for iOS.

This final version has some minor changes to the feature we saw last month, while other tweaks are likely due to how Google for iOS includes a built-in browser.

When on a webpage, sliding up the bottom browser controls reveal a new “People also view” carousel. Users can swipe through news and information articles, like Wikipedia entries, that are related to the content they are reading.

Suppose you’ve just finished reading an introductory article about the Mars rover. When you start scrolling back up, you’ll see additional articles on this topic that may interest you, like upcoming Mars missions or an in-depth story about the rover exploring a gully that might’ve contained water. Alternatively, if you’re reading a recipe for roasting shishito peppers, you’ll be able to jump straight to other ways to prepare them, such as grilling them, with a single tap.

These stories are presented as cards that feature an image and the domain, as well as the first one or two sentences from the page.

This feature is only currently available in the US, with no timeline on when it is launching in more languages and countries. However, this feature is likely guaranteed to also make its way to Android.

