Google is testing a ‘pop-up’ that shows search results within search results

On the heels of a new feature being tested within the YouTube application, we have spotted another that places Google search results within search results…

Tonight, while searching for the cost of a product, I spotted an odd looking pop-up after clicking into a search result. What I discovered after selecting it was further search results that other “people also view.”

Running version 7.8.17.21 of the Google application, I ran a simple search through my Pixel’s search bar. As you can see from the screenshots below, after I clicked into one of the results, a small window appeared at the bottom of the screen. When I scrolled down the website, the box disappeared until I began scrolling back up. When I tapped on it, the pop-up loaded with additional search results.

As we mentioned in our previous post, “Google has been known to test out certain features within its products with small groups of users before deciding whether or not to push them out to the public.” We will have to wait and see if Google brings this new search results within results feature to more people.

