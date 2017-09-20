Nest’s Hello doorbell allows for HD video monitoring, coming in 2018

Nest announced a slew of new smart home security products including the Hello, a video doorbell that competes directly against the Ring, August Doorbell, and others already on the market. What sets it apart is its features that allow it to smartly detect who’s walking up to the doorbell and more…

The Nest Hello features a camera that offers a 160-degree field of view of wherever the doorbell is pointing. The video itself is HD and is provided in a 4:3 aspect ratio so that you can see anyone walking up to the door or even packages left by a delivery person.

Just like its competitors, Nest Hello will be able to stream video at any time, day or night. It uses both HDR and night vision so that it can adjust its video stream depending on the different lighting conditions.

Hello lights up every time it detects movement and can send an alert to the homeowner. This way, even if the person doesn’t ring the doorbell, the person’s presence is noticed and can be monitored.

Nest is also bringing facial recognition to Hello. Just like what was introduced in the Nest Cam IQ, the doorbell will be able to identify familiar faces and notify owners that a specific person is at their door.

Lastly, just like with almost any smart doorbell, Hello users will be able to communicate directly with people at their door through the Nest app. This can be used both when the user is at home or away. What’s unique is something Nest is calling “Quick Responses.” These are prerecorded messages that can be played if you either don’t want to or can’t talk at that moment.

Unfortunately, if you’re interested in purchasing Hello, Nest hasn’t released any official information about when the doorbell will be released or how much it’ll cost. Nest did state that it should go on sale in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2018, coming to Europe later in the year.

If you would like to know more about Hello, you can check out Nest’s website and sign up to receive updates on when the doorbell will hopefully go on sale.