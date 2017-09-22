9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Honor 6X w/ SIM Kit $172, Moto E Plus $143, Logitech Z313 Speakers $20, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei Honor 6x 32GB smartphone w/ SIM Kit & $40 prepaid card for $172 ($230 value)

Moto E Plus 4th Gen 16 GB (unlocked): $143 (Reg. $180) | Amazon

Score the Logitech Z313 Speaker System for $20 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $35)

Daily Deals: iRobot Roomba 877 Robot Vacuum $380, more

Still haven’t tried a mechanical keyboard? Corsair’s Vengeance K65 is just $50

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance with this promo code

9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Ditch those pesky rental fees w/ Netgear’s $50 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more

Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles