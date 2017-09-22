9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Honor 6X w/ SIM Kit $172, Moto E Plus $143, Logitech Z313 Speakers $20, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Huawei Honor 6x 32GB smartphone w/ SIM Kit & $40 prepaid card for $172 ($230 value)
Moto E Plus 4th Gen 16 GB (unlocked): $143 (Reg. $180) | Amazon
Score the Logitech Z313 Speaker System for $20 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $35)
Daily Deals: iRobot Roomba 877 Robot Vacuum $380, more
Still haven’t tried a mechanical keyboard? Corsair’s Vengeance K65 is just $50
Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance with this promo code
Hands-on: QardioBase2 smart scale is the perfect weight-logging iPhone companion
9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Ditch those pesky rental fees w/ Netgear’s $50 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
- Calvin Klein takes 30% off sitewide + 50% off sale, this weekend only
- Fandango BOGO Free movie tickets this weekend: See the LEGO Ninjago movie for half-off!
- SmartHalo turns your bike into an iPhone-connected fitness tracker
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod with Mount $8, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: OXENFREE, Oddworld, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA 2K18 $48, Uncharted 4 from $8, more
- Original Penguin takes and extra 30% off shirts, jeans, shoes, outerwear, more
- Amazon has up to 70% off home goods from $6: grill thermometers, knives, much more
- Launch Day iPhone 8/Plus case deals from $1 at Amazon, multiple styles available
- Go Survivor-style w/ BUFF Original Headwear for $15 Prime shipped, today only
- Load up on Bluetooth audio gear in today’s Amazon Gold Box, from $23
- Learn to Handle Your Camera Like a Pro with the Photography DSLR Skills Course for $10
- Video chat in full HD with the Logitech C920 Webcam for $40 shipped (Reg. $50+)
- Car and Driver Magazine – 4 yrs. for less than the price of one: $12 shipped
- Zappos has sandals as low as $10: Nike, UGG, Merrell, Steve Madden & more
- Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off
- Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)
- Best Buy takes $200 off previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors
- Put your Apple Watch Series 3 on Elago’s adorable W3 stand for $9
- Oittm 5-port USB Rechargeable Stand for Apple Watch and iPhone $27 (Reg. $38)
- Save $209 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air, now $790
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $259 discount, now $940
- Score a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 now at Amazon (15% off music, apps, more)
- Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable
- Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer
- T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
- Target details iPhone 8/Plus pre-orders: up to $200 w/ trade, $120 gift card, more
- Grab Hitman, Lara Croft & Deus Ex GO for just $2 right now (up to $15 value)
- Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath on iOS/Mac from just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Vendetta Online for iOS goes free for first time ever (Reg. $1)
- Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS hits lowest price ever at $3 (Reg. $7)
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more
Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles
Check out September’s coolest LEGO Ideas projects: Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more
- Canon’s M-i1 Mini Projector lets you share photos wirelessly on an 84-inch screen
- The new Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger 2017 Fall Collection is here
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II go official with Google Assistant built-in, available today for $349
- Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers
- How-to: organize your pantry with these essentials
- Cubroid teaches your kids coding with LEGO-compatible blocks
- Aire is a voice-controlled security drone that keeps an eye on your home while you’re away
- AOC’s latest 32-inch gaming monitor sports USB hubs, HDMI and more
- Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger
- Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price
- Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room
- Ydrive is the first 1TB wireless storage solution for streaming to your devices
- Sony TGS 2017: Monster Hunter World, Left Alive, Final Fantasy, more [Video]
- Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life
- DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now
- GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker
- How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors
- 8bitdo has a new retro-inspired Bluetooth controller for the Switch you can preorder now
- Hackers uncover a hidden version of NES Golf buried on Nintendo Switch
- Maunzi is a robot that children can build w/ LEGO and control using a smartphone
- Arrow Smartwatch brings a 360-degree rotatable HD camera to your wrist
- Cinera aims to bring a better movie watching experience to your living room
- Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]
- Pelican’s Kevlar Shield Case for iPhone X + new iPhone 8/Plus models
- Pad & Quill launches new aged leather iPhone 8/Plus & X wallet cases + more
- Nintendo brings its classic arcade games to Switch: Mario Bros, Punch Out, more
- Powerup Dart is an app-controlled motorized paper airplane that does tricks
- Polaroid pays homage to its past with new OneStep 2 Instant-film Camera