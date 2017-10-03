Google Home Mini spotted in the Google Home app just a day before announcement

Google Home Mini is one of the several products we expect to see announced by Google at its event tomorrow, and now (via Android Police) it seems someone who lives a couple blocks away from the Google campus has spotted the device available for set up in the Google Home app.

The existence of the Google Home Mini was first leaked in August by Android Police, and then Droid-life managed to snag images and prices for it just a couple weeks ago. It’s apparently going to come in three colors: Charcoal and Coral feature color matching fabrics and bottom bases, while Chalk features a white base and grey speaker cover.

The device is expected to sell for $49, which is less than half the retail price of the current Google Home.

Today’s new images of the device in the Google Home app come from a Twitter user by the name of Raymond Durk In all likelihood, he has a Googler neighbor who is dogfooding the device prior to its launch this week. This close vicinity to the product would allow it to show up in the Google Home app even if it’s not connected to a WiFi network. As you can see below, the name and design have been further confirmed.

Update: We’ve also found another image in a quick teardown of the Google Home app:

By sure to tune in here at 9to5Google over the next 48 hours — we’ll be on the ground in San Francisco to keep you in the loop on the latest developments.