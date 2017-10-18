Moto X4 joins Amazon’s Prime Exclusive lineup, available soon for $329

Motorola’s Moto X4 is a pretty interesting device, bridging the gap between mid-range specifications and a premium build. It recently made its US debut on Project Fi as part of the Android One program, but today it’s joining Amazon’s collection of Prime Exclusive phones.

Just like the rest of the Prime Exclusive collection, this version of the Moto X4 is sold at a pretty significant discount, but with some extra Amazon bloatware on board. Generally, the X4 is sold for $399, but with ads included, you’ll save $70 with a price of $329.

Like the Moto X4 sold internationally, this model offers a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a dual-camera system comprised of a 12MP and 8MP sensor, 3,000 mAh battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance. That’s a pretty solid package for the price you’re paying, especially when you consider the fingerprint sensor and added bits to the software.

On top of Android 7.1 Nougat, the Moto X4 has Motorola’s typical suite of software features like Moto Display and gestures. Further, it offers up the ability to connect to up to 4 Bluetooth devices at once for music streaming, one of its most notable features.

The Prime Exclusive version of the Moto X4 is also fully compatible with all major US carriers, and most others as well. Amazon will offer it in black and blue starting on October 26th.

