Google posts Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL factory images, mislabels as October security patch

Following last week’s release of the Pixel 2, Google today posted factory images for both devices. Unfortunately, Google mislabeled both sets of images as containing the October security patch, when in reality they are still on September’s patch.

Despite being well into October, both devices began shipping to consumers last week with the September security patch that contains a fix for the BlueBorne Bluetooth vulnerability.

When the images were posted to the Google Developers site this morning, there was some initial confusion given that they were labeled “Oct 2017.” However, a quick comparison to Pixel 2 devices reveal identical Build numbers to what was posted today. As such, they should still be on the September security patch. For instance, OPD1.170816.010 is the build currently installed on our Pixel 2 XL bought from the Google Store.

Compared to last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL, there are twice as many builds available for Google’s latest devices. Unfortunately, the list does not differentiate between the different carrier versions as it usually does. Today’s listing also confirms the rumored “walleye” codename for the Pixel 2 and “taimen” for the Pixel 2 XL.

While they don’t carry the latest security patches, the factory images are finally available if users need to flash their device.

