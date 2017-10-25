HTC launches interest-free financing ahead of November 2nd launch event

With the cost of smartphones continually rising, many of us simply can’t afford to pay outright for a shiny new device. Payment plans help a lot with that, but in some cases, you end up paying more. Now, ahead of the launch of a new device, HTC is giving customers another option.

Quietly rolled out this week, HTC’s new financing option is a pretty enticing way to pick up a new device from the company’s store. With TD Bank, this program offers users interest-free, $0 down financing on any new smartphone priced at $599 or more.

Conditions do, of course, apply, but they’re very reasonable from my point of view. Interest-free payments are available as long as you pay off the device within 24 months, which is the payment term, and you will have to be approved based on your credit as well.

Rates, though, are pretty much the same as you’d find if HTC’s devices were available at carriers. Picking up a 64GB HTC U11 runs $28/month for 24 months, and the 128GB model jumps up to $31/month over the same term. Free financing is available for both the unlocked and carrier versions of the phone.

The timing for this is great for HTC as well. The company is teasing on Twitter the launch of a new smartphone to be unveiled on November 2nd. While we don’t have a ton of concrete details on the alleged “HTC U11 Plus,” the upcoming device is expected to slim the bezels and give a spec bump to what is already a pretty great phone. The rear-facing fingerprint sensor seen in HTC’s tweet gives further evidence that slimmer bezels are coming too.

You’ll see it all on 11.02.2017. pic.twitter.com/vzYtKVdjK5 — HTC (@htc) October 24, 2017

