Samsung Experience 9.0 brings Android Oreo beta to the Galaxy S8 & S8+

In Samsung’s announcement, the company states that Experience 9.0 brings Android Oreo to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ (sorry, no word on the Note 8). What it doesn’t mention is what other improvements this update will bring to the two flagship smartphones.

To enroll in the beta program, you’re going to first need to download the Samsung+ app from the Play Store or Galaxy Apps. From there, open the application and locate a new “Registration” menu near the top of the interface. In it, you should see information about the Galaxy Beta Program. From there, all you need to do is register for the program and then jump into your Settings menu and search for firmware updates. Once it downloads and installs, you will be running a beta build of Android Oreo.

Samsung’s press release reads that the program is going live starting on November 2nd in the US, UK, and South Korea. We’re currently not seeing the registration option, but it should appear sometime tomorrow. Also, Samsung states that this beta is only available for US residents who are using either T-Mobile, Sprint, or unlocked variants of the S8/S8+.

