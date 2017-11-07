Free Google Home Mini promos are now available for Pixel 2 & 2 XL buyers

When Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, the company offered every customer who ordered one of the new smartphones during a promotional period a free Home Mini. If you’re someone who took advantage of this deal, check your email as the discount code is being sent out right now…

The Home Mini is the smallest smart speaker being made and sold by Google. At the size of a doughnut, this $50 device, powered by the Google Assistant, can easily be placed almost anywhere in a house and be used to answer queries, control other pieces of smart home tech, and much more.

As you can see below, I have already received my email and placed my order for a free Google Home Mini. When you get the link in your inbox, it will take you directly to the Google Store. From there, you can choose whichever color you want (Chalk, Charcoal, or Coral), type in your shipping address, and click order. As long as you’re signed into the same Google account that the code was emailed to, the cost of the unit will be deducted immediately.

If you ordered a Pixel 2/2XL, check your email. The free Google Home Mini promo emails are going out right now pic.twitter.com/yY8cHZT8T4 — Justin Duino (@jaduino) November 8, 2017

