Some Google Pixel 2 XL owners reporting screen flashing issue w/ Always-On Display and lockscreen [Video]

Google just can’t catch a break with the Pixel 2 XL’s screen, or, more accurately, with its terrible quality control on this phone. Along with burn-in, “tearing,” and weak oleophobic coatings, another issue is popping up — screen “flashing.”

The best gifts for Android users

In short, the problem here is that the display on the Pixel 2 XL will flash when it is locked/unlocked or when it turns on the Always-On Display feature. In some cases, this is a bright white flash and in others it’s green, but in either case, it’s certainly an issue.

This isn’t a totally new issue, but rather one we’ve been seeing off and on since the Pixel’s launch. Following software updates and replacement units, though, it’s not going away, as Android Police has pointed out on Google’s product forums. There are other various reports of this floating around on Reddit.

Thankfully, Google does seem to be playing by the rules on this one, offering RMAs to customers experiencing the issue. It’s unclear if this is definitely a hardware issue, but those affected have reported that factory resets, reboots, or changing settings such as Adaptive Brightness don’t solve the problem.

If you’ve had your Pixel 2 XL for more than a few days without this problem, it’s unlikely you’ll come across it. However, if you have, it’s a good idea to get in touch with Google about it.