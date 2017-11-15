The 3-year-old Nexus Player is being upgraded with Google Assistant

Google Assistant’s arrival on Android TV definitely has fans of the platform excited, but its rollout has definitely been a little slower than we had hoped. So far, it’s been limited to just a handful of devices, but now it’s expanding to the original Android TV device — Google’s Nexus Player.

The ASUS-made Nexus Player first debuted in November of 2014, and it’s remained the only developer device for Android TV, remaining on the bleeding edge of the OS despite it’s aging specifications.

Through unclear means, Google has recently added Google Assistant to the Nexus Player. As Android Police points out, this could be through the recent OTA upgrade which delivered the November security patch, or it could have come from an update to the Google app. Regardless, Assistant has arrived on Android TV’s first set-top box.

Using Assistant on the Nexus Player is simple. Simply press the microphone button to launch the Assistant and ask your questions.

