Watch the announcement of the OnePlus 5T right here [Livestream]

At this point, the OnePlus 5T has all but been announced. We have seen non-stop leaks over the last couple of weeks, had the handset wholly unboxed, and have heard rumors of a limited edition Star Wars variant. Now, at long last, OnePlus is finally officially taking the wraps off of the 5T. Check out the video embedded below to watch the event live…

As mentioned above, thanks to the multiple leaks and unboxing, we pretty much know everything about the handset OnePlus will be announcing. The 5T will feature a 6.01-inch, 1080p (1080 x 2160 pixel), 18:9 aspect ratio display, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, 3,300 mAh battery, Snapdragon 835 CPU, and will launch running Android 7.1.1.

While we also know that the OnePlus 5T will go on sale in North America and Europe on November 21, we don’t yet know how much it’ll retail for. A rumor states that it shouldn’t cost any more than the outgoing 5, but we will have to wait for final confirmation on that.

OnePlus is set to announce the 5T in just a bit at 8AM PT / 11AM ET in New York City. Tune in below to see the latest and greatest from the company that never settles.