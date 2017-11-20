Google fixes the Pixel 2’s buzzing sounds during calls, OTA coming soon

While Google’s larger Pixel 2 XL has seen several pretty big issues, the smaller Pixel 2 has been relatively clear of problems. One slightly annoying issue did pop up a couple weeks ago, however. Now, Google is pushing an update to fix that.

The best gifts for Android users

If you missed it, the smaller Pixel 2 has been reported by quite a few users to have an issue with phone calls where a faint clicking/buzzing noise can be heard. Google was quick to acknowledge the problem, but a proper fix wasn’t available at the time. To keep the issue at bay, Google did offer the temporary solution of turning off NFC, but we’re glad to see a proper fix has been worked out.

A Google employee stated over the weekend on the Pixel User Community forums that this update would be rolling out “over the coming weeks,” but a more specific timeline isn’t available right now, unfortunately.

We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks which eliminates a faint buzzing sound on some Pixel 2 devices when the phone is placed to your ear during a phone call.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: