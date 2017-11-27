Some Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners noticing random reboots, likely caused by LTE modem

Another day, another issue popping up with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Okay, not really, but it feels like that, right? Lately, a handful of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners have been noticing that their phones are randomly rebooting, and the cause is apparently tied to the LTE modem.

Some Pixel 2 owners have been having trouble with random reboots since the devices launched, but the cause was completely unknown. Personally, I’ve been noticing this occurring on my Pixel 2 XL over the past couple of days, but the cause for myself and others has been largely uncertain.

However, one user was able to track down what is likely the cause for most people — the LTE modem. Nader Babbili claims on Google’s Pixel product forums that the LTE modem is a cause for these random reboots, as switching to 3G-only actually solves the problem.

I KNOW WHY THIS IS HAPPENING!!! It’s from being in a low signal area and LTE – for example when I’m at home on wifi it rarely happens, once I leave my wifi area (low signal area, LTE comes and goes) reboots happen constantly . . . So I went into Settings -> Network and Internet -> Mobile Network and change Preferred network type to only use 3G = NO MORE REBOOTS! Can someone else please confirm this? Obviously leaving LTE off is not feasible, but hopefully it points Google in the right direction for fixing this . . . . . I’ve narrowed it down even more . . . the area that it continuously reboots with LTE has a Wilson Cell Amplifier in the area, I got access to be able to unplug it temporarily . . . . and low and behold LTE is on, and no more reboots . . . . so the Amplifier is the culprit . . . . either the phone doesn’t know how to work with a boosted signal or the booster doesn’t know how to work with Pixel . . .

As Android Police points out, this likely means that the problem is that the modem is causing kernel panic when the device is in LTE mode, although it’s not entirely clear what triggers it. Hopefully, a future software update can solve the problem, as users have already pointed out that replacement devices and even Android 8.1 don’t solve the problem entirely.

