Featured Snippets, Knowledge Panels in Google Search updated w/ more images, suggestions

Google is gaining a number of new features today that center on surfacing related suggestions and content to your search. Featured Snippets, Knowledge Panels, and select topics are all getting updated to surface these similar queries that users might find interesting.

Featured Snippets “are algorithmically generated highlights” that attempt to answer questions based on what’s available on the web. Today, they are adding more images and a “People also search for” section. Earlier this year, Featured Snippets had a particularly bad time distinguishing factual news.

Meanwhile, Knowledge Panels are adding a similar section in the form of a carousel that features an image of the related content:

For example, while looking at the Knowledge Panel about skiing, you’ll see related searches for sports such as snowboarding directly inside the result.

The last update to Google Search adds related interests to certain featured topics. The example cited is how searching for next year’s World Cup tournament will surface other athletes to delve into and research.

Google notes that these updates have been rolling out over the past few weeks. It should be available on all platforms, including desktop and mobile web, as well as the Android and iOS apps.

