Google addresses Pixel C issue that reset tablets after Android 8.1 OTA

With Android 8.1 bringing features found on the Pixel 2 to older devices, the Pixel C has also gained some updates in the form of a revamped launcher. However, the OTA did not go smoothly for early users, with some finding their tablets wiped following installation.

Nintendo Switch

There are several reports on the Google Help Forum that detail how after updating the Pixel C to Android 8.1, users found their device completely factory reset, with no apps or data.

This bug appears to be common for early updaters, but has fortunately since been addressed. A community manager notes that Google has “fixed the issue that caused this,” with users who installed the update recently not encountering the issue.

However, the only suggestion Google gives on how to recover any lost data is reliant on users having enabled the automatic backup feature. To initiate, Google notes having to manually reset the Pixel C.

We’ve fixed the issue that caused this. Resetting your device will let you restore a backup, if your automatic backup feature was on. For instructions for resetting your device, please see this article We apologize for the inconvenience.

The Pixel C has been “out of stock” on the US Google Store for the past few months, while the UK site recently had a price cut. Google is still updating the tablet, with Android 8.1 most recently adding the new app shortcut style and a full-width app drawer. Meanwhile, it also adds support for switching Adaptive Icon shapes in settings.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: