OnePlus teases Sandstone variant of the OnePlus 5T, could arrive January 5th [Video]

OnePlus kicked off its entrance to the market with the OnePlus One, a unique device that really made an impact on the industry as a whole. One aspect of that phone that made it so unique was the Sandstone texture on the back. That has faded away over the years, but it seems it could be making a comeback…

A video posted by OnePlus last week shows several people reaching into a box and describing what they feel inside. Descriptions talk about how smooth it is, but with a definite texture. One person even directly mentions how it feels like the Sandstone covers the company used to offer.

While this doesn’t confirm that OnePlus is bringing a new OnePlus 5T variant with this texture, it’s clear that the company has something in the works. It could be a new variant, or it could be a case, but clearly, something is incoming.

In another teaser on Weibo (via GSMArena), OnePlus is teasing an event on January 5th. The teaser doesn’t tell us much, but the symbol on the teaser when translated reads as “stone,” further giving fuel to the fire that this new Sandstone variant could be coming. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.