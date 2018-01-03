LG reportedly ditching G-Series branding, early 2018 flagship won’t be called ‘LG G7’

LG’s smartphones often fly under the radar despite being very good devices. Now, it seems LG is attempting to shake things up with new branding for its G-Series of flagships…

The LG G series has been the company’s primary flagship since the debut of the Optimus G back in 2012, but a report from The Investor cites an LG spokesperson who says LG is “preparing a new brand strategy.” Apparently, this change would take effect on the phone we previously expected to be called the LG G7.

It’s unclear what LG has in mind for this new branding, but apparently a “two-digit number” is one of the ideas being toyed with.

A change like this might seem odd considering how long LG has used this brand, but in a way, it’s a great idea. I’ve often heard users stating how the “G” branding doesn’t really sound all that great or distinctive, but I don’t think a simple number would change that viewpoint too much…

Whatever LG has in store, the “G7” is probably going to land sometime around MWC this spring. We’ve yet to see anything regarding the design of this upcoming flagship, but hopefully, more details will surface in the coming weeks.

