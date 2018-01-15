YouTube for iOS A/B testing a “Dark Theme” with version 13.01

In our teardown of YouTube for Android last week, we spotted the video site working on an app-wide dark theme. Now, following version 13.01’s release for iOS yesterday, there are reports of the theme already live for some iPhone users.

Given the usual feature-parity between the two mobile clients, this isn’t a particularly surprising move. On the iOS app, heading to settings reveals a new “Dark Theme” toggle as one of the first options.

From the available screenshot, it appears that the theme follows the version on the web client with a mix of black and darkish gray colors.

This sever-side A/B test appears to be very limited as many are not seeing the new switch in settings. The option is not available on iOS devices we’ve checked on, with release notes only citing “General fixes and stability improvements” in thsi version.

Given the work we’ve spotted in our teardown, it’s likely that the Android client might soon also receive this A/B test.

