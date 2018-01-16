Samsung announces limited-edition Galaxy Note 8 for the 2018 Olympic Games

With the 2018 Winter Olympics just around the corner, Samsung has announced a limited-edition Galaxy Note 8 styled after the event. You might remember that Samsung did something very similar at the Rio Olympics back in 2016…

The celebrate the fact that this year’s Olympic games will be held in the winter, the backing of the Note 8 will be “shiny white.” Additionally, the iconic golden Olympic rings will be displayed near the bottom of the handset.

The included S Pen will be styled just like the back of the handset, keeping with the white and gold design. Around front, though, you will find a black border accompanied by Olympic-themed wallpapers.

Unfortunately, the only way you’ll be able to get your hands on one of these limited-edition Galaxy Note 8 handsets is to be one of the 4,000+ Olympic athletes. But by giving everyone participating a handset, Samsung hopes to let every athlete “[share] pictures, video and messages with family, friends and followers” — and of course to advertise the flagship handset.